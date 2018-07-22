Ensco Plc (ESV) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 1,407.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,551 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,463 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ensco were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Ensco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,567 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ensco by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Ensco by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,241 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ensco by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ensco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 754,238 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESV shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price target on Ensco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.49 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $6.00 price target on Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ensco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Shares of Ensco opened at $6.81 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ensco Plc has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Ensco had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Ensco Plc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensco Profile

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

