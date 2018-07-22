Engie (ENGI) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Engie (EPA:ENGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENGI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.90 ($18.71) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.27 ($17.97).

Engie opened at €13.54 ($15.93) on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

