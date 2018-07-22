Energous (WATT) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Energous earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.8973242669339 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Energous alerts:

NASDAQ:WATT traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 545,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,991. The firm has a market cap of $368.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.62. Energous has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 8,335.76% and a negative return on equity of 233.60%. analysts expect that Energous will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WATT shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Energous in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other Energous news, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 10,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $163,791.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cesar Johnston sold 8,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $136,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,221.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,325 shares of company stock valued at $530,581. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.