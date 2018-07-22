Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. On average, analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust opened at $16.95 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

In other Empire State Realty Trust news, major shareholder Quark Holding Llc acquired 284,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $4,748,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

