Emerge Energy Services (EMES) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.15

News stories about Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Emerge Energy Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.020949488621 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cowen set a $8.00 target price on shares of Emerge Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.86.

Shares of NYSE:EMES traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,338. The company has a market capitalization of $215.49 million, a PE ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Emerge Energy Services has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Emerge Energy Services had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Emerge Energy Services will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

