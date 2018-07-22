Emcor Group (EME) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Emcor Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 46.8443839683117 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emcor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. Emcor Group has a one year low of $62.15 and a one year high of $85.08.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 2.99%. Emcor Group’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Emcor Group will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 7.88%.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

