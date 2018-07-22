Ellie Mae’s (ELLI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We remain encouraged by new mortgage origination industry forecasts that have upticked slightly in the last three months. This reinforces our recovery thesis on ELLI in 2018 where moderating industry declines, new cloud software products (i.e., CRM, marketing, etc.), and new customers (TD Bank, AmeriHome, etc.) give us confidence that contracted revenue is on track to increase 25% y/y to $355M and overall revenue could rise 19% y/y and approach $500M. Moderating .””

ELLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $58.75) on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ellie Mae has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.17.

Ellie Mae traded up $0.35, hitting $107.68, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 593,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.59. Ellie Mae has a 12 month low of $79.71 and a 12 month high of $116.90.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $117.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ellie Mae will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Barr Dolan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $286,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $769,222.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sigmund Anderman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $1,546,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,422,664.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,443 shares of company stock worth $5,193,610 in the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,263,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,081,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its stake in Ellie Mae by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,120,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,978,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Ellie Mae by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,029,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,889,000 after buying an additional 61,830 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellie Mae in the first quarter valued at about $67,176,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ellie Mae by 83.6% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 725,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after buying an additional 330,338 shares in the last quarter.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

