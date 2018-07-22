Element Fleet Management Corp (EFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFN. Scotiabank increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Cormark increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

EFN traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.15. The company had a trading volume of 628,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,780. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$3.21 and a 1 year high of C$11.03.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$211.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$228.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

In other news, Director George Keith Graham purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$284,500.00. Also, Director Richard Venn purchased 188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,088,520.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,740 in the last 90 days.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Further Reading: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.