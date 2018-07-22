Electrolux (ELUXY) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Electrolux from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrolux from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

Shares of Electrolux opened at $46.95 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Electrolux has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. Electrolux had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 3.68%. research analysts forecast that Electrolux will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electrolux

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & Small Domestics Appliances; and Professional Products.

