Electrolux (ELUXY) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Electrolux from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrolux from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.
Shares of Electrolux opened at $46.95 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Electrolux has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About Electrolux
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & Small Domestics Appliances; and Professional Products.
