El Paso Electric (EE) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of El Paso Electric in a report on Friday, May 4th. Williams Capital cut El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

NYSE EE opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. El Paso Electric has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $61.85.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). El Paso Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $175.71 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that El Paso Electric will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in El Paso Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in El Paso Electric by 45.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,843,000 after acquiring an additional 319,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in El Paso Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in El Paso Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 50,559 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in El Paso Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 439,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

