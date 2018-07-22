Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

Ekso Bionics opened at $1.90 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.69.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 184.66% and a negative net margin of 340.49%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ekso Bionics news, Director Steven Sherman purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 3,586.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 114,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 111,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 94,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 54,663 shares during the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness.

