Eight Capital Analysts Give WeedMD (WMD) a C$3.50 Price Target

Eight Capital set a C$3.50 price objective on WeedMD (CVE:WMD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WeedMD opened at C$1.43 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. WeedMD has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.25.

WeedMD (CVE:WMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. WeedMD had a negative net margin of 156.48% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of C$1.14 million for the quarter.

WeedMD Inc produces and sells medical marijuana, including dried marijuana, cannabis oil, cannabis resin, marijuana plants, and marijuana seeds in Canada. The company has a research and development supply and collaboration agreement with Revive Therapeutics Ltd. The company is headquartered in Aylmer, Canada.

