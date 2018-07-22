eHealth (EHTH) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.31

Press coverage about eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. eHealth earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.035395186831 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on eHealth to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded eHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. 86,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,618. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.83 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.59.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.34. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jay Walter Jennings sold 5,300 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $99,269.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,721.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

