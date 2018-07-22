Edison International (EIX) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 252.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 15,304.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 176,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 175,540 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Edison International opened at $65.06 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Edison International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $83.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.16.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Edward Jones upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

