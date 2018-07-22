Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECHO. BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $868.14 million, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $577.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, insider Peter Rogers sold 4,501 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $136,155.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,501 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,655 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,251.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 720,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 689,527 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1,104.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 590,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 541,275 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 876.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 309,769 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 235,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 142,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $3,124,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

