Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $17.27.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income
