Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (EVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 31st

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd opened at $10.40 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.