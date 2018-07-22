easyJet (EZJ) Given a GBX 2,025 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 2,025 ($26.80) target price from stock analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,836 ($24.30) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Oddo Securities raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.80) to GBX 2,050 ($27.13) in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised easyJet to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.50) to GBX 1,800 ($23.83) in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,788 ($23.67).

Shares of easyJet opened at GBX 1,615 ($21.38) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 977.38 ($12.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.48).

In other news, insider Chris Brocklesby sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,803 ($23.86), for a total transaction of £42,009.90 ($55,605.43). Insiders have bought a total of 27 shares of company stock worth $45,441 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

