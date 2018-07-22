Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Million

Brokerages expect Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) to announce $1.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 million to $1.44 million. Eastside Distilling reported sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 134.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full year sales of $6.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 million to $7.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $8.88 million to $12.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 145.79% and a negative return on equity of 123.27%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAST traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,633. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Eastside Distilling news, major shareholder Glenbrook Capital Lp bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,954.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,972 shares of company stock valued at $531,573. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

