East West Bancorp (EWBC) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. East West Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3983223462748 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $389.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $70,928.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,173.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $387,984.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,871 shares in the company, valued at $36,295,527.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,785 shares of company stock worth $10,222,156 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

