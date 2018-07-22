Eagle Materials (EXP) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.23

News coverage about Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Materials earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.339104885888 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.51 to $122.49 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.37.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $108.13 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.48%.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,788,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,324,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

