Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Financial Contrast

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dynavax Technologies and Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies -31,635.17% -60.61% -48.71% Adamas Pharmaceuticals -3,470.97% -101.94% -56.21%

77.5% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dynavax Technologies and Adamas Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Adamas Pharmaceuticals 0 0 12 0 3.00

Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $27.40, suggesting a potential upside of 73.97%. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $43.22, suggesting a potential upside of 59.55%. Given Dynavax Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dynavax Technologies is more favorable than Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dynavax Technologies and Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies $330,000.00 2,971.98 -$95.15 million ($1.73) -9.10 Adamas Pharmaceuticals $570,000.00 1,282.26 -$89.49 million ($3.97) -6.82

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Dynavax Technologies. Dynavax Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adamas Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dynavax Technologies has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adamas Pharmaceuticals beats Dynavax Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for oncology. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for various immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease. The company's product candidates under development includes ADS-5102, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis walking impairment; and in Phase II clinical trials for additional indications, such as the treatment of wearing OFF and delaying motor complications in Parkinson's disease, tardive dyskinesia, Huntington's chorea, and Tourette syndrome, as well as non-motor disorders consisting of depression, and anti-psychotic induced weight gain. Its products under development also includes ADS-4101, a modified-release lacosamide that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

