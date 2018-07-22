DSW Inc. (DSW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several brokerages have commented on DSW. Standpoint Research cut shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DSW in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Get DSW alerts:

In other news, CFO Jared A. Poff sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $49,921.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,163.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DSW by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in DSW by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in DSW by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in DSW by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. grew its stake in DSW by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSW traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $27.51. 802,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,943. DSW has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. DSW had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $712.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that DSW will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for DSW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.