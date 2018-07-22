DSP Group (DSPG) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.04

Press coverage about DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DSP Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.4232174616378 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub lowered DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Cowen started coverage on DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DSP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of DSPG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.89 million, a P/E ratio of 77.35, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.84. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Tanguy sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia Paul acquired 39,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $464,501.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 145,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,221 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

