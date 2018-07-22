Dreyfus Strategic Municipals (LEO) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Dreyfus Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dreyfus Strategic Municipals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 45.6743732318113 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of LEO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 76,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,539. Dreyfus Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $9.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

