Dragonchain (DRGN) Reaches Market Cap of $74.12 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004179 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and Bancor Network. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $74.12 million and $1.23 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003928 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000481 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00459888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00163736 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024222 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015841 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000991 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Allcoin, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Tidex and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

