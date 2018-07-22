Dragon Coins Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $221,698.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004716 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Coinhub and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003907 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000474 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00449380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00161007 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024254 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015438 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins’ launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, IDEX, HitBTC, Coinhub and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

