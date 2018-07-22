DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. DowDuPont makes up 1.0% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $37,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 2.8% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 13.2% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 11.4% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 129,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $8,884,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $1,357,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DowDuPont stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. DowDuPont Inc has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. DowDuPont’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DWDP. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DowDuPont from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

