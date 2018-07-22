Dover (DOV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

Dover (NYSE:DOV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dover from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MED started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover opened at $80.24 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dover has a 52 week low of $66.18 and a 52 week high of $88.11.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Dover will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $197,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,237.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $1,516,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,739 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dover by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in shares of Dover by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 29,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.