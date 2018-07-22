Dover Corp (DOV) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 4,425.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 104,094 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Dover by 916.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dover from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dover from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dover to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price objective on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.62.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $1,516,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $197,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,237.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $2,873,739. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Dover opened at $80.24 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Corp has a one year low of $66.18 and a one year high of $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

