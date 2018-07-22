Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund common stock (DBL) Holdings Reduced by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund common stock (NYSE:DBL) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 157,959 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 1.50% of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund common stock worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBL. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund common stock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund common stock by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund common stock by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund common stock by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 49,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund common stock by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund common stock opened at $20.83 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund common stock has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $25.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 11th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high total investment return by providing a high level of current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The Fund may invest in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

