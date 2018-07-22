Dotdigital Group’s (DOTD) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Shares of LON:DOTD opened at GBX 93.60 ($1.24) on Thursday. Dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 64 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 106 ($1.40). The firm has a market cap of $224.83 million and a P/E ratio of 2,816.67.
Dotdigital Group Company Profile
See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.