Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) announced a dividend on Friday, July 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.5373 per share by the energy company on Monday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Dorchester Minerals has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years.

Dorchester Minerals opened at $19.40 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Dorchester Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $626.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 67.61%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $67,209.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

