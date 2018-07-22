Dollar General Corp. (DG) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,255 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Dollar General by 240.2% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.65. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.82. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.06 per share, with a total value of $200,336.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,849.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

