DISH Network (DISH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “DISH's focus on acquiring and retaining subscribers that are profitable over the long term, is paying off. The company’s excellent customer service is improving retention, as reflected by lower churn rate. Further, the the launch of Hands-Free TV entertainment that allows users to control TV through voice assistants reflects company's intiatives to improve customer experience. Moreover, DISH has ample wireless opportunities with its extensive portfolio of wireless spectrum, valued at around $50 billion. However, subscriber loss due to stiff competition and cord-cutting is a major conceern, Moreover, escalating programming and content expenses, retransmission fees and failure to strike any deal with wireless operators are major concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of DISH Network opened at $30.91 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $66.48.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. equities research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Defranco acquired 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen acquired 100,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $2,937,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 696,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,323.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,250. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 95.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,295,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,862,000 after buying an additional 1,606,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 17.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,599,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,487,000 after buying an additional 389,930 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 3,647.5% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 288,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 280,640 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 20.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 879,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after buying an additional 151,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precocity Capital LP purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter valued at about $3,789,000. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

