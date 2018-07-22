Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DISCK. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Inc Series C to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Inc Series C presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 638.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

