Diodes (DIOD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

DIOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diodes from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Sidoti cut shares of Diodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Diodes traded up $0.22, hitting $38.07, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 233,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.64. Diodes has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $274.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, VP Francis Tang sold 4,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $185,505.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,645,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,835. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

