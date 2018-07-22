Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 91,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.85% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 433.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,526 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Consumer Portfolio Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services opened at $3.42 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $75.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 15.10.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.94 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.56%. equities research analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Consumer Portfolio Services Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

