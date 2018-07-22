Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Goldfield Corp (GV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.97% of Goldfield worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldfield during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000.

Shares of Goldfield opened at $4.63 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Goldfield Corp has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.38.

Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter. Goldfield had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

About Goldfield

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

