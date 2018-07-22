Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 283,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,385,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Schneider National as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Schneider National by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schneider National by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,810,000 after purchasing an additional 433,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 47,283 shares in the last quarter. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of Schneider National opened at $27.19 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Schneider National Inc has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Schneider National Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDR. ValuEngine lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.