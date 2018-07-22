DigitalNote 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.49 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. DigitalNote has a market cap of $38.94 million and $1.49 million worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,906,847,847 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is digitalnote.org . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

