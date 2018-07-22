DigitalDevelopersFund (DDF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.00

DigitalDevelopersFund (CURRENCY:DDF) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, DigitalDevelopersFund has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalDevelopersFund token can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. DigitalDevelopersFund has a market cap of $106,078.00 and $48.00 worth of DigitalDevelopersFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003854 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000475 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00447549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00163145 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024186 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015403 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000974 BTC.

About DigitalDevelopersFund

DigitalDevelopersFund’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. DigitalDevelopersFund’s total supply is 6,428,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,118,307 tokens. DigitalDevelopersFund’s official Twitter account is @DigitalDevFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalDevelopersFund is www.digitaldevelopersfund.com

DigitalDevelopersFund Token Trading

DigitalDevelopersFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalDevelopersFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalDevelopersFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalDevelopersFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

