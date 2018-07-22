Digital Rupees (DRS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Digital Rupees (CURRENCY:DRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Digital Rupees has traded up 76.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Rupees coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Rupees has a total market capitalization of $115,041.00 and $0.00 worth of Digital Rupees was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Rupees alerts:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Mintcoin (MINT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000215 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000182 BTC.

DigiFinexToken (DFT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Rupees Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digital Rupees’ total supply is 510,802,961 coins. Digital Rupees’ official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Digital Rupees is www.digitalrs.me

Buying and Selling Digital Rupees

Digital Rupees can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Rupees directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Rupees should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Rupees using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Rupees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Rupees and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.