DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (DLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH opened at $116.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.01.

DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,200,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,775 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 479.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

