Diamondback Energy (FANG) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

News stories about Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Diamondback Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 47.2225419979061 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

FANG opened at $131.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $85.73 and a twelve month high of $138.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $106,878.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,332 shares of company stock worth $1,367,579. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

