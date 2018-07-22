Diamondback Energy (FANG) Given a $166.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $166.00 price target on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FANG. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. TD Securities started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a hold rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.88.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $131.15. 885,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,564. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.73. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $85.73 and a one year high of $138.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.78 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $644,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,579 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $4,389,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 23,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $670,000.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

