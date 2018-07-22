Diamond 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33,488.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $3.55 or 0.00046573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and $33,488.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.04 or 0.03374110 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00061233 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00936692 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00024798 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037436 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00076659 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00039425 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025132 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016500 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 2,871,646 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

