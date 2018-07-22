Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,166 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,902 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Devon Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 90,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 58,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Devon Energy by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $772,646.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,936.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 12,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,051.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

