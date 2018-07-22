Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) PT Set at €29.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €29.00 ($34.12) price target from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.10 ($34.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.60 ($34.82).

ETR:LHA opened at €21.32 ($25.08) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €14.23 ($16.74) and a 12-month high of €31.26 ($36.78).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

