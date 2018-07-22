Deutsche Bank Lowers AstraZeneca (AZN) Price Target to GBX 5,700

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 6,000 ($79.42) to GBX 5,700 ($75.45) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,800 ($76.77) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,950 ($78.76) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,900 ($78.09) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,428 ($71.85) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,384.43 ($71.27).

AstraZeneca opened at GBX 5,589 ($73.98) on Friday, according to MarketBeat. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 4,260 ($56.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,520 ($73.06).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

