Deutsche Bank Lowers AstraZeneca (AZN) Price Target to GBX 5,700

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 6,000 ($79.42) to GBX 5,700 ($75.45) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,800 ($76.77) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,950 ($78.76) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,900 ($78.09) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,428 ($71.85) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,384.43 ($71.27).

AstraZeneca opened at GBX 5,589 ($73.98) on Friday, according to MarketBeat. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 4,260 ($56.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,520 ($73.06).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

